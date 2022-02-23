Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.64

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.64 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 10593879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.90 ($0.11).

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Seeing Machines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of £328.07 million and a PE ratio of -15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

In other Seeing Machines news, insider Kate Hill bought 237,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £28,550.40 ($38,828.23).

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

