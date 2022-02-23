Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.11. Approximately 12,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,297,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,033,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,911,000 after buying an additional 222,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after buying an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,770,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,936,000 after buying an additional 117,797 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,740,000 after buying an additional 542,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,409,000 after buying an additional 397,253 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

