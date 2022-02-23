Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,190 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 78,274 shares.The stock last traded at $15.28 and had previously closed at $15.23.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,537,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,075,000 after buying an additional 363,948 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 77,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 41,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1,792.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 35,382 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

