Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.970-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

PDM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. 24,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 73,501 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

