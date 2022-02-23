Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.59. 46,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $57.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.