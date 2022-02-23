Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 1.1% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $17,592,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.07. 18,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,623. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $231.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.