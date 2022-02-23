Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.45.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $20.26 on Wednesday, reaching $495.77. The stock had a trading volume of 66,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,536. The company has a 50-day moving average of $519.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

