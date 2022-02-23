Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Stryker by 9.7% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.61. 21,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.57 and its 200-day moving average is $263.27. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.