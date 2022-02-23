Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $842,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.85. 574,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day moving average is $328.28. The stock has a market cap of $549.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,834 shares of company stock worth $1,818,101. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

