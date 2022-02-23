Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Releases Earnings Results

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $209.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,490. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.88 and a 200-day moving average of $257.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.55 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.11.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total transaction of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total transaction of $3,609,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

