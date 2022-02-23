Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $149,137.00

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $398,558.04 and $149,137.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the exchanges listed above.

