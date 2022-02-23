Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 263.80 ($3.59).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.47) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.75) to GBX 231 ($3.14) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 256 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 214.50 ($2.92). 57,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,643. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 201.63.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

