Analysts Anticipate Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $561.27 Million

Feb 23rd, 2022

Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) will report sales of $561.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $565.77 million. Scientific Games posted sales of $762.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,163,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $786,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,040,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,494,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Scientific Games by 448.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 879,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,145,000 after acquiring an additional 719,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

