Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). American Superconductor posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. 9,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,121. The company has a market capitalization of $214.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.55.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 77,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,373,000 after acquiring an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

