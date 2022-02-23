Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 325,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,516,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.32. 223,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,959,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $427.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

