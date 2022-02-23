PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PTCT traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 20,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,877. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,039 shares of company stock worth $1,652,174 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 118.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics (Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.