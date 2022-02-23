Brokerages Anticipate DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.06.

NASDAQ DOCU traded down $1.31 on Friday, reaching $109.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

