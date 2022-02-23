F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $311.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

