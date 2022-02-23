F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $311.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $311.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $319.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.30 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $305.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 30.30% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 23.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FNB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.
F.N.B. Company Profile (Get Rating)
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
