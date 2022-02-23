Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.250-$7.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.78 billion-$14.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.440-$1.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.02. 98,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,584. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $94.45 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 229.42%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.63.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,796,000 after purchasing an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.