Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Announces Earnings Results

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Owens & Minor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.00-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 77,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,707. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

