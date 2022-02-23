Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.14

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $331,504.71 and approximately $148.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,970.25 or 1.00325791 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069112 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003635 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002298 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015873 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00336999 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.