Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

OMCL stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,097. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Omnicell by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

