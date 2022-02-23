Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Avanos Medical updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.750 EPS.

AVNS stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.