monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 60.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. monday.com updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $46.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.01. 133,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,012. monday.com has a 12-month low of $155.01 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of monday.com from $455.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. upped their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on monday.com from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

