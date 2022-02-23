The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.29 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will report $12.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.11 billion and the highest is $12.47 billion. Progressive posted sales of $10.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $52.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.28 billion to $53.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $58.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.40 billion to $62.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,533 shares of company stock valued at $7,083,938. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,410,000 after buying an additional 285,801 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. 99,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,034. Progressive has a twelve month low of $85.50 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

