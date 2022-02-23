Analysts Anticipate Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will post $809.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $827.00 million. Guess? reported sales of $648.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guess?.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $643.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 27,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Guess? (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.