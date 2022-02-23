Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.
Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 891,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,822. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$108.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.74. The company has a market cap of C$200.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74.
In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last quarter.
About Royal Bank of Canada (Get Rating)
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
