Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$147.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.43.

Shares of TSE RY traded down C$1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$140.86. The stock had a trading volume of 891,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,525,822. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$108.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.74. The company has a market cap of C$200.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9499989 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total value of C$57,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Insiders have sold a total of 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

