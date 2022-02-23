Raymond James Reiterates C$26.00 Price Target for Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.43.

TSE GEI traded up C$0.80 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 572,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,731. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.34 and a one year high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.29.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

