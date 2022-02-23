The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 57.0% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $10,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

