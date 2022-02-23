Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) has been given a $18.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

SWIR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,748. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $649.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

