Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Set at C$13.00 by Raymond James

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CSFB cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.77.

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,289. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

