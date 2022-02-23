Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.48. 154,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,581,046. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.62. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

