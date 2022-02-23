Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Trimmed by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,209,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.3% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $55,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after buying an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after buying an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.99. 165,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,375,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.01 and a 200 day moving average of $232.33. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

