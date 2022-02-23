Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 3.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $37,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 753,472 shares of company stock worth $268,782,448. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

NYSE MA traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $363.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $366.90 and a 200 day moving average of $354.32. The stock has a market cap of $357.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

