LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $2.63 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.89. 335,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,087,097. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.13.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.