Brokerages Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Brokerages expect that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) will post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.04. 22,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

