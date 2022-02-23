Park National Corp OH Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park National Corp OH lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 266,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

