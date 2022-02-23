LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 144,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,698,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,797 shares during the period. Finally, TNF LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $3,556,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 323,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,350,196. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.