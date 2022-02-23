CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08, RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

CNP stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 73,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,252,452. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

CNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

