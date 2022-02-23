Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Shares of FANG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. 101,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 469,591 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,097 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,304 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.

About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.