Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.
Shares of FANG traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $128.20. 101,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,847,876. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $136.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.
In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
FANG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.35.
About Diamondback Energy (Get Rating)
Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.