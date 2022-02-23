OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OSPN opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $628.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.19 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $61,039.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.