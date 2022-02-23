Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.59 billion.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.49.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.29. 27,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,504. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.