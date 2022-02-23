$300.60 Million in Sales Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will report $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.60 million to $309.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Umpqua by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,104,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.