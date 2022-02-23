Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $128.64. The company had a trading volume of 107,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,761. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after acquiring an additional 320,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after acquiring an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after purchasing an additional 164,261 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

