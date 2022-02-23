Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,955. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $127.40 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

