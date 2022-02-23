Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $276.10 million and $8.70 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tribe

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

