Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Down 8.8% After Earnings Miss

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. 33,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,293,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.45.

The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,013,000 after buying an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

