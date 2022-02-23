-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LianBio.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).

LIAN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.19.

LIAN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19. LianBio has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

