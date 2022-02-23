-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LianBio will report full year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LianBio.
LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06).
LIAN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,984. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.19. LianBio has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $16.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $1,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LianBio in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.
About LianBio (Get Rating)
LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LianBio (LIAN)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LianBio (LIAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LianBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LianBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.