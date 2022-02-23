Park National Corp OH Buys 9,193 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.5% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Visa were worth $38,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.14. 163,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,220,803. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.