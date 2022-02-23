Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $509.00

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 509 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 509 ($6.92), with a volume of 749449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($7.17).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Genuit Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 630 ($8.57) to GBX 740 ($10.06) in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 574.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 638.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.49.

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

